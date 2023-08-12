Burnes did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the White Sox. He struck out five.

Burnes had not allowed more than two runs in any start since the beginning of July and the 11 baserunners he allowed were more than in any start since 2021. Despite his struggles, Burnes left with the lead in the sixth, but the Brewers allowed the White Sox to send the game to extras negating the opportunity for Burnes to pick up his 10th victory. Burnes' next opportunity to reach double-figures in the win column will likely come next week in a road matchup against the Dodgers.