Burnes (4-3) took the loss against St. Louis on Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Burnes wasn't at his best Wednesday -- the eight hits against him were the most he's given up so far this season, and he yielded more than two earned runs for the first time since early April -- but he still managed to pitch effectively over six frames to notch his fourth straight quality start. However, the Brewers were unable to push any runs across the plate, resulting in their ace falling to 4-3 on the campaign. Burnes' numbers this season are quiet by his recent standards, especially in terms of strikeouts, as his current 8.0 K/9 would be the lowest of his six-year MLB career.