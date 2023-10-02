Burnes will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers have, arguably, three viable candidates to take the ball in Game 1, but Burnes has been lined up to pitch and was really the only candidate. Burnes finished the 2023 season with a 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 200:66 K:BB over 193.2 innings foor the Brew Crew. He'll be opposed by rookie Brandon Pfaadt.