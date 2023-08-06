Burnes completed six innings Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five batters in a no-decision against Pittsburgh

Despite tying a season high with four walks, Burnes was effective in the outing, allowing just a pair of hits. Both of those knocks came in the fifth inning, with the second of the two -- a Jason Delay double -- producing both of the runs charged to his ledger. The veteran hurler stuck around to complete six frames, giving him his seventh consecutive quality start and his 16th overall on the season, tied for third in the majors. Burnes' stats haven't been quite as good as they were the past few seasons, but he's still been impressive with a 3.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 141:50 K:BB over 139.1 innings.