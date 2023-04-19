Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Burnes' (pectoral) throwing session Wednesday "went well," Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Burnes said he was already feeling better the day after being pulled from his start Monday against Seattle. Now that he's shown no issues throwing just two days after the injury, it appears the team plans to have him start Sunday against Boston. The 28-year-old righty holds a 1.35 ERA and 0.60 WHIP with 11 strikeouts across 13.1 innings in his last two appearances.
