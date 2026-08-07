Brewers' Dustin May: Earns win in Brewers debut

May (6-7) earned the win Thursday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in his Brewers debut.

Making his first start in a Brewers uniform, May turned in a quality start despite battling some command issues. He threw 97 pitches, issuing three walks and hitting another batter, but limited Pittsburgh to just three hits. In his last five starts, the right-hander has issued 14 walks and hit an additional three batters. May posted a 5-7 record with a 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 106:35 K:BB across 109 innings in 21 starts with St. Louis before the trade. He's scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Padres.