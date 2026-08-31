May (6-9) took the loss Sunday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

After a scary one-pitch outing Wednesday, May returned to the mound Sunday but struggled to limit hard contact, with five of the six hits he allowed going for extra bases including a solo homer by Ezequiel Duran in the third inning. It was just the third long ball May has surrendered over his last 10 "full" starts, but he's posted a 5.40 ERA during that stretch. May owns a 4.69 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 122:45 K:BB across 128.2 innings this season, with his next start tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Reds.