Peralta did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Pirates. He struck out four.

After surrendering a solo homer to Ke'Bryan Hayes in the first inning, Peralta held the Pirates scoreless over the next four frames. However, the right-hander would go on to be charged with another two runs in the sixth before being relieved by Trevor Megill. Peralta recorded just four strikeouts in the contest, the fewest he's posted in a start since June 1 and he's now allowed a home run in three consecutive outings. Through two September starts he holds a 3.18 ERA to go along with a 14:1 K:BB.