Peralta (11-8) earned the win over San Diego on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out nine batters over 5.1 innings.

Peralta had to work for it -- he needed 94 pitches to get through 5.1 frames -- but the right-hander extended his win streak to five outings. He had his strikeout stuff working again in the victory, racking up 17 swings-and-misses and nine punchouts. Peralta has been dominant over his past six starts, posting a 59:10 K:BB over 36 innings along with a 1.75 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. He's been vaulting up the strikeout leaderboard and now ranks eighth in the majors with 177 punchouts on the campaign.