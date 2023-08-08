Peralta (8-8) allowed a run on one hit while striking out 13 without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Monday over the Rockies.

Peralta had an excellent the start, with the lone blemish being Ezequiel Tovar's solo home run in the first inning. This was the second time in Peralta's last three starts that he dialed up 13 strikeouts, and four of his last five outings have been quality starts. He's now at a 4.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 151:45 K:BB through 122 innings over 22 starts this season. The right-hander is projected to face the White Sox on the road over the weekend.