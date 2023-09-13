Peralta (12-8) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits over 6.1 innings against the Marlins. He struck out nine.

For the fourth time in his last five starts, Peralta fanned at least nine batters, giving him the sixth most K's in baseball with 200. He's been especially dominant across his last nine starts (53.2 innings), boasting a 6-0 record to go along with a 2.01 ERA and an 82:11 K:BB. The 27-year-old is tentatively scheduled to make his next start in St. Louis against the Cardinals early next week.