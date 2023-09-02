Peralta pitched six innings, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out 10 batters in Friday's 7-5 win over the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Outside of a leadoff homer by Kyle Schwarber in the top of the first inning, Peralta was flawless Friday. The right-hander recorded at least 10 punchouts for the fourth time over his last seven outings, posting a 1.71 ERA with 69 strikeouts over 42 innings in those starts. Peralta's season-long numbers now sit at a 3.85 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 187 punchouts over 145 frames in 26 outings.