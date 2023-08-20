Peralta (10-8) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Rangers. He struck out 11.

Peralta was mostly dominant Saturday, striking out four of the first six batters he faced before surrendering two hits and two walks in the third, which would lead to one run coming home for Texas. He allowed just two singles from that point on while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the third time in his last five starts. The right-hander has won each of his last four starts and now owns a 1.82 ERA in August to go along with a 37:7 K:BB.