Peralta didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

It was a strong performance from the right-hander, who generated 31 called or swinging strikes among his 108 pitches, and he exited the game in line for his sixth win of the season before the Brewers bullpen made a mess. Peralta continues to be a consistent source of strikeouts, but not much else -- through six starts and 32.1 innings in June he posted a 4.73 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB while going 0-3. He'll take the mound one more time before the All-Star break, an outing likely to come at home next week against the Cubs.