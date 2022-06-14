Peralta (lat) recently resumed working out at the Brewers' extended spring training facility in Arizona, but he's not expected to make his return from the 15-day injured list for at least another month, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Peralta has been on the shelf since exiting his May 22 start with a right lat strain. At the time Peralta was shut down with the injury, the Brewers were bracing for a long-term absence, so the news that he'll likely remain sidelined through the All-Star break shouldn't come as a major surprise. Until Peralta resumes facing hitters and is cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment, the Brewers likely won't offer a potential target date for his return from the IL.