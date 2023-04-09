Peralta (2-0) earned the win during Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Peralta tossed three shutout frames before allowing an RBI single to Jordan Walker in the fourth, but he got out of the frame by retiring back-to-back batters. The right-hander's line Sunday was nearly identical to his first start, and he now has 14 strikeouts through 12 innings. Peralta is tentatively scheduled to pitch next against the Padres.