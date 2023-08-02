Peralta (7-8) earned the win Tuesday at Washington after he allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was mostly able to keep the Nationals in check, though they struck for three runs on three hits and two walks during the second inning. There was also an out at the plate in the third to preserve the quality start, which is Peralta's third in four outings since the All-Star break. The 27-year-old has a 3.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB across 23 innings during that stretch after he finished the first half with a 4.70 ERA in 17 starts.