Peralta did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out 13.

Peralta was dominant against the Reds, matching a career high with 13 strikeouts, but was ultimately stuck with a no-decision as the Brewers were held off the scoreboard until the seventh inning. Still, it's certainly an encouraging performance from Peralta after he allowed six runs in his last start against Atlanta. The 27-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 4.46 with a 1.25 WHIP and 131:43 K:BB across 20 starts (109 innings) this season. Peralta will look to build on Wednesday's outing in his next start, currently lined up for next week in Washington.