Peralta did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings in a 3-2 loss against Colorado. He struck out 10.

Peralta diced up the Rockies and set down a season-high 10 batters on strikes. He worked through some traffic, as he stranded six runners. The righty is delivering another solid season for the Brewers with a 3.63 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. His WHIP is at 1.27, which would be his highest mark since the 2019 season.