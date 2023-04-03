Peralta (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks over six innings against the Mets. He struck out seven.

Peralta was given plenty of run support in his first outing of the year, but he didn't need it. The 26-year-old right-hander threw 51-of-85 pitches for strikes, and while he did battle some control issues, he was able to work around them while picking up the win in his first outing of 2023. Peralta will try and match this success in his next scheduled start Sunday when he squares off against the Cardinals.