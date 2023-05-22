Peralta (5-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out four.

Peralta did a fantastic job slowing down one of MLB's top offenses, giving up all three of his earned runs on one swing of the bat with Josh Lowe swatting a three-run home run to plate Randy Arozarena and Harold Ramirez in the fourth inning. After opening up the season with seven or more strikeouts in four of his first six starts, Peralta has struggled to replicate his swing-and-miss numbers over his last three appearances, striking out five or fewer in each start. After tough matchups against the Rockies at Coors Field, the Dodgers and the Cardinals prior to playing the Rays on Sunday, Peralta and his fantasy managers should expect a more productive outing in his next projected start, which will likely come against the Giants.