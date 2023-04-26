Peralta (3-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks over six innings in a 6-2 win over the Tigers. He struck out eight.

The only blemishes on Peralta's ledger came in the fourth. Nick Maton led off the inning by reaching on an error by Brian Anderson, and after the right-hander retired back-to-back hitters, Akil Baddoo and Jake Rogers posted two-out, run-scoring hits. However, both runs were unearned due to the leadoff error, and Peralta cruised through two more innings, lowering his ERA from 3.97 to 3.14. His eight strikeouts and zero walks were both season-best marks, and he currently sports a 31:9 K:BB over 28.2 innings. Wednesday's outing was certainly a bounce-back performance for Peralta, who had given up nine runs over his previous two starts, and he'll look to maintain the momentum during his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Milwaukee's upcoming three-game set in Colorado.