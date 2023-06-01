Peralta (5-5) took the loss Thursday in Toronto after he gave up three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks over six innings.

Peralta surrendered a solo shot and a two-run homer during the opening frame, which was enough to pin him with the loss since the Brewers offense managed just a single run. The 26-year-old held the Blue Jays scoreless from there, but it's the second straight start he's allowed multiple long balls. He's also failed to record more than five strikeouts in any of his past five outings. Peralta has yet to find much consistency this year with a 4.62 ERA and 61:25 K:BB through 60.1 innings.