Peralta (4-3) took the loss against St. Louis on Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Peralta fell behind early, surrendering a three-run homer to Nolan Arenado in the first inning. He rebounded to allow just one more run over his following four frames, but his outing ended after putting on two of the first three batters in the sixth, with both runners eventually coming around to score. Peralta had been pitching well coming into the contest, notching three straight quality starts during which he allowed just five runs while posting a 23:5 K:BB over 18 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively slated to be a tough road matchup against Tampa Bay this weekend.