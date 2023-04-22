Peralta (2-2) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against Boston. He struck out four.

Peralta nearly delivered a quality start as he recorded the first two outs of the sixth inning before walking consecutive batters. Peralta was lifted, and Hoby Milner allowed both inherited runners to score, ruining Peralta's chance at a win. The 26-year-old only allowed one earned run over his first 12 innings of the season. But his last two starts have seen nine earned runs come across in 10.2 innings. Peralta is lined up to face the Tigers in his next outing.