Peralta (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over six innings against the Dodgers on Monday. He struck out five and earned a win.

Peralta cruised through five scoreless innings with little issue before a Max Muncy groundout finally put the Dodgers on the board in the sixth. Over his last three starts, Peralta has given up five runs over 18 innings (2.50 ERA) while recording a 23:5 K:BB. He's allowed two or fewer runs in five of his first seven starts, resulting in a 3.32 ERA. Peralta is projected to take the mound in St. Louis next week.