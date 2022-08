Mejia (suspension) was reinstated from his rehab assignment and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mejia had been sidelined since mid-May for violating the league's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, but he began a rehab assignment in early August. The right-hander struck out four in 3.2 perfect innings over four rehab appearances but will remain in the minors now that his suspension has been served.