Peterson (thumb) will start in right field and will bat fifth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Athletics.

Peterson missed about a week of game action due to a thumb injury before making an appearance off the bench in Monday's 10-9 win over the Angels. After playing second base and recording a base hit in his lone at-bat, Peterson will now get a look in the outfield in his second start of spring training. The non-roster invitee is in the mix for a bench role on the Brewers' Opening Day roster.