Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Peterson has been unavailable over the past few days due to a thumb injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Peterson appeared in Monday's spring game against the Diamondbacks, but he hasn't been available for the Brewers since then. However, Counsell said the 30-year-old is "kind of back on track," and he was hopeful that Peterson will be able to return to action Tuesday. Peterson went 1-for-2 in his first Cactus League appearance of the season.