Brewers' Jace Peterson: Benched versus lefty
Peterson isn't in the lineup Tuesday against St. Louis, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-throwing Jordan Montgomery will start the game on the mound for the Cardinals on Tuesday, so Peterson will hand third base off to Mike Brosseau, who will lead off the Brewers' order.
