Peterson went 2-for-3 with one triple, three RBI, one run scored and one steal in Thursday's victory over San Diego.

Peterson walked in his first at-bat and proceed to swipe second, registering his seventh steal of the season. He reached base again in his second plate appearance with a single, but his game-tying, three RBI triple in the bottom of the ninth was the biggest swing of the night for either team. Peterson eventually scored the game-winning run on an Andrew McCutchen single. Over his last six games, Peterson has eight hits in 16 plate appearances, including two doubles, two triples and eight RBI.