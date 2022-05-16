Peterson will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against Atlanta, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peterson's defensive versatility has allowed him to hold down a quasi-everyday role of late, as he'll stay in the lineup for the seventh time in eight games Monday while playing his third different position. He's helped his case for seeing steady at-bats by going 7-for-24 with two home runs and three walks over his last seven starts. The Brewers are without Willy Adames (ankle) due to an injury that could force him to the injured list, so Peterson looks like he may have a clear path to a regular role at third base if Luis Urias is forced to cover shortstop in Adames' stead.