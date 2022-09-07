site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Day off Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2022
at
12:01 pm ET
•
1 min read
Peterson will sit Wednesday versus the Rockies.
Peterson will get a day off after he went 1-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the series. Luis Urias will take over at third base and bat seventh in the series finale.
