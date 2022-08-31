Peterson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Though he's on the bench for the series finale against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson, Peterson started against right-handed pitchers in each of the past three contests and went 3-for-8 with a run scored. At least for the time being, Peterson may have overtaken Luis Urias as the Brewers' preferred third baseman with the latter slashing .153/.287/.292 in August. Urias will get a chance to try and right the ship Wednesday while Peterson rests.