Peterson will start at third base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Peterson will stay in the lineup for the third game in a row, but his uptick in playing time has largely been a byproduct of how the Brewers have sequenced the off days for some of their everyday players. He'll benefit from Hunter Renfroe getting a day off Tuesday, as Willy Adames will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter while Luis Urias opens up third base for Peterson by shifting over to shortstop.