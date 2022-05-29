Peterson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.
Peterson padded the Brewers' lead in the fifth inning with his first homer since May 15. He hadn't posted a multi-hit effort since May 10, going just 6-for-36 across 15 games prior to Sunday's strong game. The utility man is up to a .212/.304/.374 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored, four doubles and six stolen bases across 113 plate appearances. Peterson should continue to see regular playing time at third base for a little longer, but Willy Adames' (ankle) return is getting closer, as he'll move his rehab assignment from Single-A Carolina to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.