Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Peterson had started in nine of Milwaukee's previous 10 games, with five of those assignments coming at the keystone. After everyday second baseman Kolten Wong was reinstated from the injured list Friday, Peterson is expected to transition into more of a utility role, which may only afford him a handful of starts per week. With his playing time set to decline, Peterson won't be worth monitoring outside of NL-only leagues.