Peterson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

With southpaw Jalen Beeks on the bump for Tampa Bay, the lefty-hitting Peterson will head to the bench after starting in six of the past seven games. Peterson looks as though he'll still play fairly regularly against right-handed pitching, though he's expected to see most of his opportunities in right field moving forward now that the Brewers are back to full strength in the infield after Kolten Wong returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.