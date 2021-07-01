Peterson will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Pirates.

Peterson will stick in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, but his path to an everyday role still appears blocked. Before checking back into the starting nine Thursday, second baseman Kolten Wong (calf) missed the previous four games, and third baseman Luis Urias appears to be receiving a routine maintenance day in the series opener in Pittsburgh. Assuming both Wong and Urias are in the lineup together Friday, Peterson could find himself back on the bench despite going 10-for-18 with four doubles, five RBI and seven runs over his past seven appearances.