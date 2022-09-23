site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Jace Peterson: On bench Friday
Peterson isn't in the lineup Friday against the Reds.
Peterson has gone 0-for-11 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts over the last four games and will get a breather Friday. Luis Urias is starting at the hot corner and batting seventh.
