Peterson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in the Brewers' 4-1 loss to the Twins.

The long ball was his eighth of the season, putting him within striking distance of becoming the 15th player in baseball with double-digit home runs and stolen bases. With only two of his 10 stolen bases coming since June 5, Peterson hasn't been running much of late, but he's made up for it to some degree by slashing .273/.333/.443 over that stretch. The 32-year-old has been an underrated fantasy asset while holding down a full-time role for most of the season, as his ability to play all over the infield and outfield typically makes Peterson manager Craig Counsell's go-to option to fill in whenever the Brewers are down a regular player due to injury.