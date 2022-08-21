Peterson (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Peterson is expected to play three consecutive days for the High-A affiliate before returning to Milwaukee on Friday and potentially getting activated from the injured list ahead of the Brewers' series opener with the Cubs if team doctors are satisfied with the condition of his sprained left elbow. Once reinstated from the IL, Peterson is expected to settle back in as the Brewers' top utility man.