The Brewers recalled Peterson from Triple-A Nashville prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Peterson was designated for assignment May 24 after he finished his rehab assignment for an injured thumb, and was ultimately outrighted to Triple-A on May 26. He'll now return to the Brewers, where he'll look to improve upon a .208/.321/.458 slash line that he posted in 28 major-league plate appearances during April. Peterson will take the roster spot of Keston Hiura, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
More News
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Designated for assignment•
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Out with thumb injury•
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Homers in back-to-back games•
-
Brewers' Jace Peterson: Cranks first homer•