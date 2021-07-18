Peterson will lead off and start at second base in Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati.

He'll be filling in at the keystone for Kolten Wong, who is getting a breather after manning the position in the first two games of the series following his reinstatement from the 10-day injured list. With Wong back in the fold, Peterson likely won't have a clear path to regular playing time at second base, but his positional versatility should afford him multiple avenues into the lineup. Peterson had started at first base over Rowdy Tellez and Keston Hiura on Friday and Saturday, going 3-for-8 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a run between the contests.