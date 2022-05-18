Peterson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
With Willy Adames (ankle) moving to the 10-day injured list and Luis Urias likely to take over as the everyday shortstop in the short term, Peterson is expected to occupy the strong side of a platoon at third base. However, with southpaw Max Fried on the hill Wednesday for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Peterson will take a seat in favor of Mike Brosseau.
