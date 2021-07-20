Peterson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Peterson had started each of Milwaukee's previous 10 games, going 7-for-32 with a home run, eight walks, five runs, three RBI and two stolen bases. He doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role at any one spot with second baseman Kolten Wong back from the injured list and outfielder Lorenzo Cain (hamstring) on track to return later this week, but Peterson's ability to play all over the diamond and outfielder could allow him to maintain a near-everyday role while he wields a hot bat. The lefty-hitting Peterson's absence from the lineup Tuesday appears to be mostly a byproduct of southpaw Mike Minor starting for Kansas City.