Brewers' Jace Peterson: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Peterson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Peterson is on the bench Sunday for a third consecutive game amid a 1-for-17 slump. Mike Brosseau will receive the start at the hot corner with lefty Nick Lodolo on the mound for Cincinnati.
