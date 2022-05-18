Peterson went 0-for-1 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-innings win over Atlanta.

While he didn't get the start, Peterson still played a huge role in the Brewers' come-from-behind win. He pinch hit for Mike Brosseau in the ninth inning, drew a walk off Kenley Jansen and then scored the tying run, before crossing the plate with the game-winning run in the 11th on Keston Hiura's walkoff homer. Peterson should be able to keep a consistent role at third base while Luis Urias is covering shortstop for Willy Adames (ankle), and while the veteran utility player is only batting .224 through 87 plate appearances on the year, it comes with three homers, six steals, nine RBI and 16 runs.