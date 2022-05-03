Peterson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Through the first three-plus weeks of the season, Peterson had filled the large side of a platoon at third base with Mike Brosseau, but both players are expected to see their opportunities with the Brewers take a significant hit. Brosseau has already been optioned to Triple-A Nashville, while Peterson is expected to transition into a utility role with Luis Urias (quadriceps) making his return from the injured list. Urias will pick up the start at third base in his season debut Tuesday and should handle an everyday role at the position moving forward.