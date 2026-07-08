Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski: Fans 11 in win No. 10

Misiorowski (10-4) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Cardinals, giving up three runs on three hits over seven inning. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

All three hits off Misiorowski went for extra bases, including a first-inning homer by Jordan Walker and a third-inning blast by Ivan Herrera, but the flame-throwing righty got just enough run support to collect the win. The quality start was his 12th of the year, while the double-digit strikeout game was his eighth, fueling his MLB-leading 167 Ks in 111 innings -- 30 strikeouts ahead of second-place Dylan Cease and Cristopher Sanchez. Misiorowski is current;y scheduled to work the Brewers' final game before the All-Star break, on the road Sunday in Pittsburgh, which would take him out of the running to get the start for the National League in the Midsummer Classic.